Will Bengaluru be pothole free by today? HC fixes deadline

Bengaluru, Sep 20: Will all the potholes in Bengaluru be filled by today. Giving relief to the motorists of the city, the Karnataka High Court gave the authorities a day's time to fill up all the potholes in the city.

The court orally observed that there should not be a single pothole in the city. The Bench headed by Chief Justice, Dinesh Maheshwari said that the BBMP must ensure that there is not a single pothole in the city by Thursday and this should be achieved by working overnight.

The order comes in the wake of an earlier observation that out of the 4,000 potholes in the city, only 1,000 had been filled up. The BBMP however said that 1,650 potholes had been filled up. Later, the BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad told reporters that the HC had not set any deadline. The court asked us to submit the measurement books pertaining to the work done.

In its order the court said, "Bengaluru has to be restored to its glory as a garden city." The BBMP officials then swung into action. M R Venkatesh, engineer-in-chief, BBMP said the process of filling potholes has gained momentum following the court's directions. "The BBMP is focusing on the East and West zones, which have more commuters."