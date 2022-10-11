Why one should carefully open car's door? Find it out in this shocking accident clip

Bengaluru to get heavy showers, Chennai to receive moderate rain for next two days

Bengaluru

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Oct 11: Negligence sometimes prove costly. Of late, several videos emerged in social media sites where two-wheelers meeting with accidents when the doors of the cars were opened without bothering to check whether vehicles were coming from behind.

The Karnataka State Road Safety Authority (KSRSA) has shared a video that showcases the irresponsible behaviour by a car driver. In the clip, a motorist is seen hitting a car door suddenly opened by the driver which resulted in a fatal mishap. Shockingly, the car coming from behind runs over the women who fell on the road.

"Before opening the door of your car on public roads, make sure to check in the side or rear view mirror for vehicles coming from behind to avoid such accidents. Be mindful and careful!" the KSRSA tweeted.

The incident was captured on a CCTV footage dated September 9, 2022.

Netizens have reacted sharply over the incident. "You know the root cause of this, issuing License without proper tests. Fully automized test to be done to make sure they fit to drive on road especially Blore potholes. Test shld include every single aspect driver should folow. r els Accidents nevr ends in India," a netizen said.

Another user said,"The only easy solution is always making it a point to use the hand away from door to open..driver need to use left hand..this way they definitely turn back & have a view at back before opening door! [sic]"

A person on Twitter stated, "RIGHT SIDE SE UTARNE K SAMAY DHYAN SE UTARNA HOTA HAI AUR YE TOH MAIN ROAD ME DOOR KHOL DI BINA SIDE MIRROR FOLLOW KIYE. ISKI LAPARWAHI SE SCOOTY WAALI KA BAD LUCK. SAYAD WO BHI WITHOUT HELMET ME HAI. HELMET PAHNI REHTI TOH KUCH SAFE REHTI. ISKE BAAD KA UPDATE ANYONE? [sic]"