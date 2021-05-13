When and how should children learn about sexuality

New Delhi, May 13: The best strategy is to begin talking about sexuality to a child as it grows. This is beneficial when the child grows and reaches adolescence, when parents think the information they are about to give is not receptive.

Toddlers should be able to name all the body parts including the genitals. Using the correct names for body parts will allow them to better communicate any health issues, injuries or sexual abuse. It also helps them understand that these parts are as normal as any others, which promotes self-confidence and a positive body image says a report by https://www.aboutkidshealth.ca/Article?contentid=716&language=English.

Most preschoolers are able to understand the very basics of reproduction: the sperm and the egg join, and the baby grows in the uterus. Depending on their level of understanding and interest, you might tell children about their birth story and let them know that this isn't the only way families are made. Do not think you have to cover everything at once. Younger kids are interested in pregnancy and babies, rather than the act of sex, the report by https://www.aboutkidshealth.ca/Article?contentid=716&language=English also says.

The children should have basic understanding that some people are heterosexual, homosexual or bisexual by nature. Children should know about the basic conventions of privacy, nudity and respect for others in relationships, the report also says.

In addition to reinforcing all the things above that they have already learned, pre-teens should be taught about safer sex and contraception and should have basic information about pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). They should know that being a teenager does not mean they have to be sexually active, the report also says, You can read more at https://www.aboutkidshealth.ca/Article?contentid=716&language=English.

Teens should receive more detailed information about menstruation and nocturnal emissions (wet dreams) and should know that they are normal and healthy. They should also know more about pregnancy and STIs and about different contraception options and how to use them to practise safer sex, the report also says. To read the full report, you can visit https://www.aboutkidshealth.ca/Article?contentid=716&language=English.

