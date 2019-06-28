Water crisis: Karnataka govt may bar apartment construction in Bengaluru for next 5 years

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, June 28: Alarmed over the acute water shortage in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government is mulling a ban on construction of new apartments in the city for the next five years.

The statement comes at a time when Bengaluru and Chennai are facing their worst water crisis mostly due to unplanned growth.

"In Bengaluru, we are seeing many apartments are coming up without having proper permanent water sources for the building. The builders are giving the flats to the customers and the residents are facing severe water crisis and they are depending on the tankers for water supply. Hence we are planning to enforce a ban on building apartments in the city, for the next five years."

Parameshwara said state government officials will soon meet developers to discuss the proposal and arrive at a decision.

"After five years, the expectation is that sufficient water will be made available in the city through various sources and this issue will be resolved," Parameshwara said.

Karnataka is reeling under a severe drought and a delayed monsoon has played truant with the state.

The neighbouring state, Chennai, along with other parts of Tamil Nadu, has been grappling with a severe water shortage for several months now. The city has now been forced to go through 40% cut in the piped water supply after four of the city's reservoirs, which serve as the primary source of drinking water, dried up.