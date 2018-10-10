Sudha Murthy inaugurates Mysuru Dasara, announces Rs 25 crore for flood-hit Kodagu

Mysuru, Oct 10: Philanthropist, chairperson of Infosys Foundation and Padma Shri awardee Sudha Murty inaugurated the Mysuru Dasara atop the Chamundi Hill at 7.30 am on Wednesday.

After the inauguration, Sudha Murthy announced that the Infosys Foundation would spend Rs 25 crore to construct houses in flood-hit Kodagu district.

"Infosys will construct the houses for the people in Kodagu and asked the government to provide other facilities such as roads and drinking water," she said.

Also Read Dussehra 2018: History of Wadiyar dynasty

Susha Murthy was accompanied by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, district in-charge minister G T Devegowda, Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh, MP Prathap Simha, several ministers at the occasion.

Also Read How superstitions surrounding Dasara is killing this beautiful bird

The 10-day festival showcases the best of the ancient and modern cultural practices of the State. From classical music and dance to latest from the world of Indipop, and adventure sports to conventional track and field events, the range and repertoire of events are vast.

An interesting aspect of Mysuru Dasara is its celebrations by the members of the Wadiyar family inside the palace with all the trappings of regalia, complete with the golden throne, 'khas durbar', caparisoned elephants, and the royal procession.

The grand finale - the famed Jamboo Savari (Vijayadashmi procession) - will begin from the palace premises on October 19