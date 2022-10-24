Solar eclipse to be sighted in Bengaluru for 45 minutes: Report

Bengaluru

oi-Nitesh Jha

Bengaluru, Oct 24: The solar eclipse which is scheduled to occur on Tuesday will be sighted in Bengaluru for nearly 45 minutes, reported The Hindu. The eclipse can be seen reportedly at 5:15 pm in Bengaluru. When it takes place only 10 per cent of the eclipse will be visible. The report added that even in 1995, there was a solar eclipse that happened on Deepavali.

"It is common to see solar eclipses on Deepavali in India. Earlier, there was an eclipse that occurred on October 17, 1762, which happened to be the day of Deepavali. Even in 1995, there was a total solar eclipse on October 24 which also happened on the festival of lights and the path of totality passed over India at a favourable time of the day," RC Kapoor, former professor of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: City-wise timings, when and where to watch

Kapoor said it is going to be a late afternoon eclipse this time. "On October 25, there is going to be a partial solar eclipse which will be visible in Bengaluru and other parts of India, except for a large area of the states in the north-east. The starting of the eclipse will be visible from India, but the Sun sets at most places before the eclipse is over," he added.