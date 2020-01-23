  • search
Trending Republic Day Explainers
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shantinagar MLA N A Harris injured in low-intensity firecracker blast at birthday celebration

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 23: Shantinagar Congress MLA N A Harris was injured along with three others in a suspected explosion at Vivek Nagar in the city on Wednesday night.

    According to Harris' son Nalapad, the incident occurred at about 9.30 pm when the MLA was addressing a gathering organised by party workers to celebrate his birthday. "Someone threw an explosive at him which exploded with a great noise. Somehow, my father escaped.

    Shantinagar Congress MLA N A Harris
    Shantinagar Congress MLA N A Harris

    In this incident, three others were injured," he said. To a question on what could be the reason behind the incident, Nalapad said he has no idea as his father was friendly with everyone.

    Harris has been admitted to the St Philomena's Hospital. He sustained injuries in his leg and has received stitches, a family member said.

    Police rushed to the spot upon learning about the incident and began investigation. So far, no one has been arrested while investigations are on, police said.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    congress mla injured explosion

    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 12:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X