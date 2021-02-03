Secure immediate conviction of accused in Tanveer Sait attempt to murder case: HVP

Bengaluru, Feb 03: The Hindu Vidhidnya Parishad has drawn the attention of the Home Minister of Karnataka to take immediate action and secure the conviction in the Tanvir Sait attempt to murder case.

Advocate of the Parishad, Virendra Ichalkaranjikar said in the letter he would like to bring to the notice of the government of Karnataka, the gravity of the offences committed by the organised crime syndicate of Abeed Pasha and his gang.

He said that the government has been told about the lapses on part of the investigation agencies and the public prosecutor indicate of the complete in-efficiency.

He also said that there has been alleged leniency shown by the concerned government organs who have not done anything about the members of the organised crime syndicate and they had tried to kill the ex-MLA of the Congress, Sait at a public function at Mysore in November 2019.

Ichalkaranjikar also said that the government's negligence led to the acquittal of the accused persons and all this happened despite us putting you on notice with the facts and records.

The chargesheet filed in the Sait case implicates Pasha as an accused. Kindly call for the records of these cases, which can show a clear pattern. Sait was attacked with a religious angle, Ichalkaranjikar also said.

He further said that the pattern to target an individual for religious reasons clearly established that the object of the organised crime syndicate is to create terror in the minds of the society.

Ichalkaranjikar urged the government to take a legal opinion on an immediate basis and move necessary applications before the sessions court as well as the magistrate court. He further urged the government to invoke the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act in this case and take further actions such as filing of a supplementary chargesheet as well as the cancellation of the bails of the accused persons.