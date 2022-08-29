Siddaramaiah is chief guest at Indo-China Friendship event? I have declined says former CM

Despite HC nod, Karnataka govt yet to decide on Ganesh festival at Idgah Maidan

'Savarkar flew out of jail on birds': Karnataka class 8 book sparks massive row

Kodagu Temple purified after visit by former Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Sale of meat, slaughter of animals banned on Ganesh Chathurthi

Bommai, Yediyurappa meet to chalk out plan ahead of Karnataka polls

Rain brings Bengaluru to its knees

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Aug 29: Heavy rains with thunderstorm brought the city to its knees this evening. Many important roads were water logged compelling motorists to wade through it.

The heavy rain over the last few days has caused parts of the newly-constructed Bengaluru-Mysuru highway stretch in Ramanagara to become inundated with water, with visuals showing vehicles almost getting washed away in the strong currents of the floodwater.

In view of the situation, the Ramanagara police have issued an advisory to citizens to avoid the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, and instead reach Mysuru from Bengaluru via Kanakapura or Kunigal.

Meanwhile, netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of rainfall in the city.

BENGALURU! Have you seen the waterfalls on Miller’s road? 😎#BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/A7XBF9iGfT — Pushkar V (@pushkarv) August 24, 2022

Sadly, entire silicon valley of India (Our great Bengaluru) looks the same way. Proud moment for BBMP, and local body for ruining of lives. #RoadSafety #PoorRoad #bangalorerains #WakeUp pic.twitter.com/GJyafdjoNQ — Ravi Shankar upadhyay (@IamRaviupadhyay) August 28, 2022

I think have to spent tonight on Footpath because of continuously raining #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/BnMOpHKwFo — Ankit Kumar (@ankit_kr76) August 29, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 21:14 [IST]