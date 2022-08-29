Rain brings Bengaluru to its knees
Bengaluru, Aug 29: Heavy rains with thunderstorm brought the city to its knees this evening. Many important roads were water logged compelling motorists to wade through it.
The heavy rain over the last few days has caused parts of the newly-constructed Bengaluru-Mysuru highway stretch in Ramanagara to become inundated with water, with visuals showing vehicles almost getting washed away in the strong currents of the floodwater.
In view of the situation, the Ramanagara police have issued an advisory to citizens to avoid the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, and instead reach Mysuru from Bengaluru via Kanakapura or Kunigal.
Meanwhile, netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of rainfall in the city.
BENGALURU! Have you seen the waterfalls on Miller’s road? 😎#BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/A7XBF9iGfT— Pushkar V (@pushkarv) August 24, 2022
Monday blues and Bangalore rains😨😨 #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/jIGvzWj5Pd— Dewdrops (@Dewdrops233) August 29, 2022
Sadly, entire silicon valley of India (Our great Bengaluru) looks the same way. Proud moment for BBMP, and local body for ruining of lives. #RoadSafety #PoorRoad #bangalorerains #WakeUp pic.twitter.com/GJyafdjoNQ— Ravi Shankar upadhyay (@IamRaviupadhyay) August 28, 2022
I think have to spent tonight on Footpath because of continuously raining #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/BnMOpHKwFo— Ankit Kumar (@ankit_kr76) August 29, 2022
Since yday night, non-stop heavy rains— OneLuckyVicky (@LuckyVicky_21) August 29, 2022
Today is a swimming day. Come with your boats outside.#bangalorerains #Bangalore #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/ThVKP8iqSZ