Rain brings Bengaluru to its knees

    Bengaluru, Aug 29: Heavy rains with thunderstorm brought the city to its knees this evening. Many important roads were water logged compelling motorists to wade through it.

    Representational Image

    The heavy rain over the last few days has caused parts of the newly-constructed Bengaluru-Mysuru highway stretch in Ramanagara to become inundated with water, with visuals showing vehicles almost getting washed away in the strong currents of the floodwater.

    In view of the situation, the Ramanagara police have issued an advisory to citizens to avoid the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, and instead reach Mysuru from Bengaluru via Kanakapura or Kunigal.

    Meanwhile, netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of rainfall in the city.

    Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 21:14 [IST]
    X