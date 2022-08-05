Suspected case of monkeypox in Bengaluru; 55-year-old African national samples to be sent to NIV

Mother throws 4 year old daughter from 4th floor of building, child dies on the spot

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 05: A woman here was seen throwing her four year old daughter from the balcony of their fourth floor apartment in Bengaluru.

After she threw the child, the lady climbed on the railings and stood for a few seconds. The family members however rushed and pulled her before pinning her to the floor.

The child died on the spot. The police said that the incident happened at S R Nagar in north Bengaluru. The lady was depressed as her four year old was deaf and mute. The lady has been arrested after her husband filed a police case.

The woman is a dentist while her husband a software engineer. We are looking into all angles. We are also finding out more about the woman's mental health, the police said.

Story first published: Friday, August 5, 2022, 15:09 [IST]