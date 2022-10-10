Months after its inauguration, road worth Rs 1.95 crore caves-in at Bengaluru

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Oct 10: Bengaluru is known for its nightmarish traffic and roads. Now months after its inauguration a service road constructed at a cost of Rs 1.95 crore has caved.

This has once again given the Congress fresh ammunition to target the ruling BJP government on corruption charges. Repair work is currently underway at the Kundanahalli underpass which connects the eastern suburbs with the city.

The cave0in happened because a pipe under it broke and water seeped in over the last few days. That is why the soil was loose, an official quoted by NDTV said.

Reports said that the pipeline has been repaired by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board which is responsible for the underground utilities. Due to this Cauvery water supply in some areas were disrupted for 24 hours.

Congress leader, Nagraj Yadav said that this is another instance of 40 per cent corruption. A member of the Legislative Council, Nagraj demanded that a criminal case be filed against the government officials and contractors. There is a reason why we have been demanding a dedicated minister for the city, he said. The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself is the in-charge minister for Bengaluru and he has failed to keep up with his responsibilities, Yadav said.

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 11:30 [IST]