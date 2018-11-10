  • search

Mega protest in Bengaluru to protect Bandipur tiger reserve

    Bengaluru, Nov 10: Over 3,000 wildlife lovers and like-minded people are expected to assemble at Freedom Park for a day-long protest against the central government's decision to construct an elevated road through Bandipur reserve, which has 140 tigers.

    Representational Image
    The activists are also staunchly opposed to the multiple elevated corridors project, a part of the Bharatmala project on National Highway 212 since it cuts through the core forest area.

    This is the fourth protest being held against the lifting of the night traffic ban. The first was held on October 11 in Mysuru in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office while the second was held at Melkamanahalli Arch in the entry to the forest on October 20. A third protest was held at Bandipur reserve gate on Oct 27. Several environmental groups have come under one banner - United Conservation Movement - to protest and are now planning to take the protests to Bengaluru next.

    Recently, on the Hunsur main road, a bus rammed into an elephant 'Ranga' leading to his death. The incident occurred in the early hours of October 8 in Nagarhole.

    The ban was introduced in 2009 when the Karnataka High Court was hearing a case pertaining to roadkills of at least 215 animals between 2004 and 2007. Animals including tigers and elephants cross the road in the forest area at night.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 10, 2018, 9:44 [IST]
