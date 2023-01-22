Lord Rama was an ordinary man, used to drink with Sita in the afternoon: KS Bhagwan

Bengaluru

oi-Prakash KL

Instead of Lord Rama, it is better to follow Buddha's ideals, said KS Bhagwan at an event in Mandya.

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Self-proclaimed rationalist KS Bhagwan from Karnataka has once again made anti-Hindu comments as he claimed that Lord Rama used to sit with his wife Sita and booze in the afternoon.

Speaking at an event in Mandya, KS Bhagwan said that Rama was not an ideal man but an ordinary man who sent his wife to exile for 18 years. "We don't need Rama Rajya," he said. "Our judicial system allows even a murderer to record his statement, but Rama did not allow Sita to speak and ruthlessly sent his pregnant wife to the forest. How can such a person become a god? He was just an ordinary man. Instead of reciting his mantra and accepting slavery, it is better to follow Lord Buddha's ideals. By following his principles, we can build a society free from caste, creed and creed," the rationalist said.

According to ANI tweets, he also claimed that Rama did not rule for 11,000 years, but just for 11 years. "Rama would sit with Sita in the afternoon and spend the rest of the day drinking...He sent his wife Sita into the forest & didn't bother about her...He chopped off the head of Shambuka, a Shudra, who was sitting in penance under a tree. How can he be ideal?," the news agency quoted him as saying.

VHP Slams Bhagwan's Comments

Her remarks has sparked off a controversy as VHP came down heavily on the controversial professor. "This shows their mindset. Those who commit evil things believe that the Hindu gods also do the same. I think such people should not be given attention. He is not an intellectual, in fact, he is an enemy of intellectuals. Society is slowly boycotting them and soon these people will become outdated. The secular brigade born from Congress pushed these types of people to the top. They made them anti-Hindu and launched them in the market," Republic TV quoted Vinod Bansal as saying.

"No clarification should be given to these types of people on who Ram and Sita are. These are evil people who are not coming out of the evil mindset. They are continuously attacking the Hindu religion," he added.

However, his comments have not come as a surprise as Bhagwan has the history of making anti-Hindu remarks. In 2018, he had targeted Rama saying that he used to drink "intoxicants" and Sita too would consume it. He said those controversial at the launch of his book 'Rama Mandira Yake Beda'.

In 2015, Bhagawan stirred controversy with his remarks on Bhagavad Gita and aspects of Hinduism, stating that Mahabharata and Ramayana depicted a form of 'suppression' and led to cruelty in society.

Talking about Hindu gods and epics, he said, "Rama and Krishna are sinners, and Mahabharata and Ramayana are not religious texts but books of sins, as they depict suppression of women and backward classes. The Indian Constitution is the only true book of India. In Valmiki's Ramayana, there is an instance where Rama murders Shambuka, a Shudra, and he also abandons his wife Sita. Krishna is a sinner who married 16,000 women. How can you call such figures as gods?"