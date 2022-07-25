YouTube
    Bengaluru, Jul 25: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) results will be declared on July 30, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

    Once declared, KCET 2022 results will be available on the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in. To download KCET scorecard, click on the result link. Enter all the required credentials, CET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download KCET 2022 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

    KCET Result 2022 on July 30: Details here

    Nearly 2.2 lakh students wrote the CET held on June 16, 17 and 18.

    Narayan said students studying under the CBSE and ICSE syllabus in the 12th standard were also allowed to appear for CET this year.

    Now that their results (CBSE, ICSE) have come, the students who had written the CET have to upload their marksheets on the Karnataka Examination Authority's website by Tuesday evening, the Minister said.

    KCET Result 2022: Steps to check

    • Visit the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in
    • On the homepage, click on the "KCET result 2022" link
    • Enter all the required credentials and click on submit
    • Your Karnataka CET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
    • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

    Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 16:20 [IST]
