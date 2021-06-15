KCET 2021 registration open from today: How to apply for KCET Exam 2021, fees, other key details

'Gone too early': Sorrowful condolences pour in for Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, June 15: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 registration began from today (June 15) onwards. The application forms will be available on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in from June 15 onwards.

Students seeking admission to various undergraduate professional courses in the state's institutes can apply on the Karnataka Examinations Authority's official portal.

KCET 2021: Steps to apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2021

Visit the official website of KCET 2021

Click on the "KCET 2021 application form" link

Candidates have to fill their personal and educational details in the application form

After the completion of entry of all the details, candidates will get an user Id and password to their registered mobile number and the email Id.

Login using the credentials and fill the KCET 2021 application form.

Upload scanned documents and signatures

Make the payment online (net banking/credit card/debit card) or offline mode and submit your form

Last date:

Last date to apply will be till the third week of July 2021

Fee:

The application fee for general category students is Rs 500. For female candidates and students of the reserved category, the fee is Rs 250.

Revised exam schedule

According to the revised exam schedule, the biology and mathematics exams are scheduled on August 28 in first and second shift respectively, while physics and chemistry will be conducted on August 29 in both the shifts. The Kannada Language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga will also be conducted in two shifts, from 10:30 to 11:50 am, and 2:30 to 3:50 pm.

For updates and details on exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 10:56 [IST]