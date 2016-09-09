Karrnataka CM to Modi: Intervene or we will have no drinking water left

Bengaluru, Sept 9: Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call for a meeting to resolve the Cauvery waters issue.

"By this communication, I earnestly request you not only as the Prime Minister but as the head of the entire federal system to call for a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the states (forthwith on a few hours of notice_ to resolve the impasse,' Siddaramaiah also wrote.

In the letter written on Friday, Siddaramaiah drew the attention of Modi to the extreme unrest in the Cauvery basin especially in Bangalore (Bengaluru) city following the order of the Supreme Court which directed Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for ten days.

"If this continues it would deprive drinking water not only to the residents of Bangalore (Bengaluru) city, but also to the farmers of the Cauvery basin," he wrote.

The present storage in the Mettur reservoir in Tamil Nadu would be more than sufficient to meet the requirement of water for the Samba rice crop.

Siddaramaiah further stated during the all party meet held on September 6th, BJP in the state was of the view that the SC order should not be implemented.

"However, as a constitutional chief executive of the state, I took it upon myself not to disobey the order of the Supreme Court. The release of water as per the directive of the SC has only created more unrest in the state," the letter also states.

