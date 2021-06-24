Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021: COVID-19 positive students too can take exams, here is how

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, June 24: With the government deciding to go ahead with the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021, a standard operating procedure has been put out owing to the COVID-19 norms.

Over 8 lakh students will appear for the exams, which has now been reduced to a 2 day affair in a multiple choice format. The government will identify a COVID-19 centre at each taluk for those have tested positive and will have to take the exams. They would be able to write the exams only after taking the advise of the local health officers.

Home isolated students will be taken to these centres in ambulances. The officials of the state health departments will be invigilators in these centres. The OMR sheets of the students will be sanitised before evaluation.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 exam pattern: Details here

The teachers and officials present at the exam centres must have taken at least one dose of the vaccination against COVID-19. The officials will also have to undergo an RT-PCR test. They have been mandated to wear a face shield.

Those students with symptoms like cough, cold and fever will be seated in separate rooms and provided N-95 masks. Those students from other states who cannot write the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021 will be allowed to write the supplementary exams as freshers. The students are permitted to change an exam centre to a place closer to their home, the SoPs also say.

