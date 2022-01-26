Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 date sheet released: Direct link here

Mid-Air collision of two IndiGo flights averted at Bengaluru airport; DGCA to probe, take strict action

New Delhi, jan 26: The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 date sheet has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022 are slated to be held between March 28 and April 11. On March 28 the First Language will be held. The second language exam would be on March 30. Core Subject (Economics,etc.) and Core Subject (Mathematics, Sociology) will be held on April 1 and 4 respectively.

Core Subject (Social Science), Third Language (Hindi, English, Arabic,etc.), NSQF Subjects and Core Subject (Science, Political Science etc will be held on April 6, 8 and 11 respectively.

For the First Language and optional subjects 3 hours for writing and 15 minutes for reading the question paper will be provided. For the Language 2, 3rd language 2.45 hours will be given for writing and 15 minutes for reading the question paper.

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 timings for 1st language and core language, the timings are 10.30 to 1.45 pm. For 2/3rd language the timings are 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 date sheet is available on here.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 15:36 [IST]