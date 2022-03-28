Revenue Documents at Your Doorstep: BJP govt ensures you don’t run from pillar to post anymore

Karnataka SSLC exam 2022 begins today: Check guidelines and can you wear a hijab

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Mar 28: The Karnataka SSLC (10th) exam 2022 begins today. More details on the guidelines are available on the official website.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that all arrangements have been made to conduct the exams. I wish all the students best of luck he also added.

On the first day (today) students will appear for the following papers- Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi,

Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit. The wearing of uniform is mandatory for students. However students will not be allowed to wear hijab with uniform while attending the exams.

Students have to carry with them their admit cards that were released recently. The Karnataka Board said that students are expected to reach the exam halls ahead of the start of the exams. To enter the exam hall you will need your Karnataka SSLC 2022 admit card and the school photo identity card.