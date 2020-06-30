  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka PUC, SSLC Results to be out on these dates

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 30: The Karnataka Pre-University (PU) examination result will be declared in the last week of July, whereas the SSLC result will be declared in the first week of August.

    "We are trying to get the SSLC results out by the first week of August. The PUC results will be out in the last week of July," the minister told reporters in Bengaluru.

    Karnataka PUC, SSLC Results to be out on these dates

    Instead of giving general promotion to the classes 10 and 12 standard students as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other states have done, the Karnataka government decided to hold the examination defying the coronavirus scare.

    Karnataka: Student appearing for SSLC exam tests positive for coronavirus

    The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, is yet to conclude the SSLC Class 10 exams. The exams are scheduled to be conducted till July 4.

    Over 8.40 lakh SSLC students took the exams on June 25 defying the coronavirus scare. As per KSEEB officials, as many as 8,48,203 students are taking the examination at 2,879 exam centres across the state.

    However, the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, had only a pending subject to be conducted for the Class 12 PUC exams. The board conducted the remaining paper of English on June 18.

    The exams were originally scheduled from March 27 but the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown led to the delay in holding the exams.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    karnataka sslc

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 9:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue