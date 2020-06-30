Karnataka PUC, SSLC Results to be out on these dates

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, June 30: The Karnataka Pre-University (PU) examination result will be declared in the last week of July, whereas the SSLC result will be declared in the first week of August.

"We are trying to get the SSLC results out by the first week of August. The PUC results will be out in the last week of July," the minister told reporters in Bengaluru.

Instead of giving general promotion to the classes 10 and 12 standard students as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other states have done, the Karnataka government decided to hold the examination defying the coronavirus scare.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, is yet to conclude the SSLC Class 10 exams. The exams are scheduled to be conducted till July 4.

Over 8.40 lakh SSLC students took the exams on June 25 defying the coronavirus scare. As per KSEEB officials, as many as 8,48,203 students are taking the examination at 2,879 exam centres across the state.

However, the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, had only a pending subject to be conducted for the Class 12 PUC exams. The board conducted the remaining paper of English on June 18.

The exams were originally scheduled from March 27 but the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown led to the delay in holding the exams.