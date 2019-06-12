Karnataka police jobs: KSP announces 163 Civil Police Constable vacancies; How to apply for KSP jobs

  • search
    Bengaluru, June 12: Karnataka police jobs 2019 have been announced and the Karnataka State Police (KSP) has announced job openings for Civil Police Constable posts. An official notification for the recruitment of 163 Civil Police Constable has been relesed on official website.

    Karnataka police jobs

    Last date to apply for KSP Civil Police Constable jobs is June 29, 2019. The Karnataka Police Civil Police Constable online application process began on June 10, 2019.

    KSP constable recruitment process:

    The recruitment would be done through a written exam and Physical Standard Test (Details of PST/ET here). Written test would have multiple choice questions. More about KSP Constable jobs exam - Click here.

    KSP Civil Police Constable jobs official notification/online application: Click Here

    How to apply for KSP jobs online:

    • Visit hcpc19.ksp-online.in.
    • Read all the information and click on "New Application".
    • Please read all the conditions and click on "I agree".
    • Proceed with filling the application.
    • Make online payment.
    • Submit

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 2:51 [IST]
