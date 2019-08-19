Karnataka PGCET result 2019 to be declared this week

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 19: The Karnataka PGCET result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The exam was conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on July 20 and 21 this year. The result would be released in the form of merit list/rank list. The provisional answer keys were released on August 2 2019. The results will be declared on August 22 after 4 pm. The result once declared will be available on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

How to check Karnataka PGCET result 2019:

Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout