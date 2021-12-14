YouTube
    Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2021: Check registration window, fee payment dates

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Dec 14: The Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2021 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

    The online registration for admission to 85 per cent state quota undergraduate medical seats was started by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. The NEET 2021 qualified candidates who want to study in the medical colleges in Karnataka can apply and the last date to pay the registration fee is December 18.

    The document verification for the Karnataka candidates will be conducted between December 20 and 23 and for non Karnataka candidates the window for marks entry will be available between December 15 and 20.

    "Mere qualifying in UGNEET 2021 does not confer any right on the candidate unless the candidate fulfills eligibility conditions / submission of certificates. Further, only the candidates who complete the registration process including submitting of relevant original documents for verification are eligible for admission to UG Medical / Dental seats in Government / Private Colleges in Karnataka. Candidature is purely provisional and subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the UGNEET 2021 Information Bulletin, further the provisional admission made is subject to approval of MCI / DCI / Government / Competent Authority / Universities etc," the KEA said in a statement. NEET 2021 qualified candidates who want to apply for Karnataka medical colleges can do so at kea.kar.nic.in.

    neet karnataka

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 12:07 [IST]
