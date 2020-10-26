How Abhimanyu and team gearing up for Jumbo Sawari amid covid pandemic

Karnataka Legislative Council polls: Liquor shops, pubs closed for 2 days in parts of Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Oct 26: Bengaluru will go dry for three consecutive days from Monday, on account of elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC) on Tuesday, October 28.

The authorities have declared three dry days for Bengaluru, with the sale of liquor stopping from 6 pm on Oct 26, through Oct 27 and 28 until 6 pm. On the counting day too, there will be no sale of liquor for the full day on account of counting of votes.

As per excise rules, 48 hours before the end of polling in each state are declared 'dry' and no sale or serving of liquor is permitted.

The election to the four legislative councils Karnataka South-East, Bengaluru Teachers constituency, Karnataka West Graduates and Karnataka North-East Teachers will take place on October 28.

R Chowda Reddy Thoopalli, S V Sankanur, Sharanappa Mattur and Puttanna represented the four constituencies in the Legislative Council.

The EC had put the elections on hold for an undeclared period due to the coronavirus scare though the tenure of the four incumbents ended on June 30.

Polling will take place on October 28 from 8 am to 5 pm while the counting will be on November 2.

The EC also issued guidelines for conduct of the elections in view of the COVID pandemic.