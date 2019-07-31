Karnataka DCET answer key 2019 released, rules on raising objections

Bengaluru

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 31: The The Karnataka DCET answer key 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

Candidates can now download the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test Answer Key and also raise objections. The objections filed by the candidates without jurisdiction shall not be entertained.

The objections will be reviewed by an expert committee and their decision will be final. The final answer key will be considered during evaluation for determination of merit order. When the results are declared, the KEA would release three separate rank lists for the engineering college courses, evening engineering college courses (Bengaluru) and the evening engineering courses (Mysuru). Candidates will have three days to file their objections.