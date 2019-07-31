  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka DCET answer key 2019 released, rules on raising objections

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, July 31: The The Karnataka DCET answer key 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    Candidates can now download the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test Answer Key and also raise objections. The objections filed by the candidates without jurisdiction shall not be entertained.

    Karnataka DCET answer key 2019 released, rules on raising objections

    The objections will be reviewed by an expert committee and their decision will be final. The final answer key will be considered during evaluation for determination of merit order. When the results are declared, the KEA would release three separate rank lists for the engineering college courses, evening engineering college courses (Bengaluru) and the evening engineering courses (Mysuru). Candidates will have three days to file their objections.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    karnataka answer key

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 17:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue