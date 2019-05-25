Karnataka CET 2019 to be declared today at this time

Bengaluru

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, May 25: The Karnataka CET 2019 result will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are expected to be declared only after 3 pm. The result and scorecard for engineering, farm science, AYUSH, B. pharma courses. The CET was conducted on April 23 and April 24 in the paper-pen format. Candidates would need to secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks. For the SC/ST candidates there would be a relaxation 10 per cent of the marks. The result once declared will be available on kea.kar.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka CET result 2019:

Go to kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the KCET result 2019 link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Take a printout