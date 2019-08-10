Keep youself updated with latestBengaluru News
Karnataka Bank PO result 2019 declared: Interview round shortly
Bengaluru
Bengaluru, Aug 10: The Karnataka Bank PO result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The Probationary Officer Exam was conducted on August 3 2019 at Bengaluru, Delhi, Hubli-Dharward, Mumbai, Mangalore and Mysore. Those candidates who have cleared the exam will now be called for the interview.
The exact date of the interview is not known as yet and the same would be conveyed in due course of time. The results are available on karnatakabank.com.
How to download Karnataka Bank PO Result 2019:
- Go to karnatakabank.com
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout