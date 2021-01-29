Karnataka 2nd year PUC exam dates announced! Check details

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 29: The Karnataka Second PUC exams would now be held from 24th May to 10th June, while the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC-class 10) in the first week of June.

Pre-University Course or PUC Examinations are usually held in March in the state. In Karnataka, classroom studies for classes 10 and 12 resumed on the first day of the new year. Staggered classroom schedules were followed by schools in these states, with the Centre recommending only 50 per cent of students be allowed at a time in educational institutes.

Attendance of students is also not mandatory and they can choose to continue classes online, the central government had recommended. Universities and schools across the country were closed in mid-March, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Subsequently, a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. The government started easing restrictions gradually from June 8 under ''Unlock'' . While regular classes began in Karnataka for class 10 and second-year pre-university (PU) Class 12 students, who will be taking board exams, students from grades six to nine came to campuses for the Vidyagama programme, which enables continued schooling.

While there was opposition from certain sections about opening schools and PU colleges amidst prevailing pandemic situation, others including Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar were of the opinion that opening of schools and colleges along with preventive measures were necessary for students, especially in rural areas, with online education mostly not available and cases of them being forced into labour.