Karnataka 2nd PUC 2020 result would be declared later than usual

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Jan 18: An announcement on the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2020 date has been made. More details will also be available on the official website.

It has been announced that the result would be declared only after the Karnataka State CET results are announced. This would mean that the result would be declared later than usual.

At a meeting held, the education minister, Suresh Kumar was told about some major changes that would be implemented. This year there is a plan to introduce 40 page answer booklets for the students. A total 2,46,772 students will appear for the 2nd PUC Exam 2020.