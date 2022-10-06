In the world of 'Ponniyin Selvan' and 'Godfather', a 'Kantara' is making waves too

Bengaluru, Oct 06: Sandalwood has come up with yet another movie which is now winning appreciation not just from Kannada audience but from cinephiles from other languages. The latest to join the growing number of successful films is Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara'.

The Kannada movie, which was released last week, has emerged victorious at the box office. The stunning part of the story is that it has managed to strike gold despite clashing with the biggies from other languages like Mani Ratnam's Tamil film 'Ponniyin Selvan', Bollywood flick 'Vikram Vedha' and now Telugu flick 'Godfather.'

"Although Rishab Shetty is a familiar name, nobody expected his film to put up such a performance when there are big films from other languages are dominating the screens," a cinema journalist opines.

Shetty had delivered hit movies like 'Kirik Party' and 'Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale'. He had also played lead roles in the films directed by other filmmakers. But for the first time, he had directed and acted in his film, which has already made record-breaking collection at the box office.

The film has been appreciated by non-Kannada audience and celebrities. In fact, Tamil actor Silambarasan aka Simbu sent a cake to the makers to congratulate on the success of the movie.

The level of success has taken many by surprise. "People were expecting the movie to be a film meant for multiplex audience, but it is running packed houses in single screens as well. The success of the movie can be measured through the growth in the film's business," Ravindranath, a worker at leading single screen, states.

The movie had grossed a little over Rs 1 crore on the first day, but the collection has witnessed fantastic growth day after day. Hence, the movie has minted approximately Rs 20+ crore in a matter of a week.

In the last few years, there have been plenty of hit movies (commercial and off beat) which has won a lot of appreciation for the Kannada film industry. Notably, 'Lucia', 'Kirik Party', 'Ondu Motteya Kathe', and more recently 'Charlie' and 'KGF' series have won hearts and accolades.

Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 17:44 [IST]