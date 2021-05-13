How does the child sexual abuse and human trafficking really work

Psychologists suggest pornography addiction is not real; Here is when it can be unhealthy

New Delhi, May 13: The shadowy in which children are kidnapped and subject to sexual abuse has become common.

Statistics on child sexual abuse are never exact. Less than 40% of victims report being abused when children. The average time before disclosure, according to Australia's Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to c, is about 20 years for women and 25 years for men.

Some never disclose

Less than 40 per cent of the victims report about being abused. Australia's Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse says that the av erage time before disclosure is about 20 years for women and 25 years men, while some never disclose.

Most typically the abuser is an adult known and trusted by the child and their parents. Then by a non-biological relative or in-law. In fewer than 15% of cases is the perpetrator a stranger

A study conducted in 2000 by US Bureau of Justice Statistics found 7.5% of all known female victims under the age of 17, and 5% of male victims, were abused by a stranger. The Australian Bureau of Statistics found that strangers accounted for 11.5% of sexual abuse of girls under the age of 16, and 15% of boys.

