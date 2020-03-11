  • search
    HAL Recruitment 2020: Apply for Senior Test Pilot, Test Pilot posts before March 26

    Bengaluru, Mar 11: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in its latest notification under HAL Recruitment 2020 has invited application for the post of Senior Test Pilot / Test Pilot etc. Eligible candidates can submit their application directly to HAL before 26-03-2020.

    Last Date

    26 March 2020

    Education Qualification

    Any Graduate, B.Tech/B.E, Any Post Graduate, M.E/M.Tech

    Vacancy Details

    Senior Test Pilot (Grade-VII) / Test Pilot (Grade-VI) Bengaluru-01

    Senior Test Pilot (Grade-VII) / Test Pilot (Grade-VI) Nasik-02

    Senior Pilot (Grade - VII)/ Pilot (Grade -VI /V), TAD, Kanpur-02

    Senior Test Pilot (Grade-VII) / Test Pilot (Grade-VI), Kanpur-01

    2. Grade:

    a. Grade, VII: Ex-Servicemen or Serving Officer in the Rank of 'Group Captain' from the Indian Air Force or its equivalent Rank from the Indian Navy /Coast Guard.

    b. Grade. VI: Ex-Serviceman or Serving Officer in the Rank of 'Wing Commander' with three years or more experience in the Rank from the Indian Air Force or its equivalent Rank from the Indian Navy /Coast Guard.

    c. Grade. V: Ex-Serviceman or Serving Officer in the Rank of 'Wing Commander' with less than 3 years experience in the Rank from the Indian Air Force or its equivalent Rank from the Indian Navy /Coast Guard.

    3. Salary, Grade:

    a. VII Rs. 90000 - 240000

    b. VI Rs. 80000 - 220000

    c. V Rs. 70000 - 200000

    Age Limit:

    Minimum 48 Maximum 45years

    Application Fees:

    Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only) towards Application Fee and Rs. 50/- as Bank charges (total of Rs.550/-), which is non-refundable (exempted in the case of SC / ST candidates)

    How to Apply for HAL Senior Test Pilot Recruitment 2020

    The eligible candidates can forward their duly filled in Application in the prescribed Format to the following address-Chief Manager (HR), Recruitment Section, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Corporate Office,15/1 Cubbon Road, Bangalore - 560 001, on or before 26 March 2020.

