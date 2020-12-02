YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ex-Karnataka minister Varthur Prakash abducted, forced to pay Rs 48 lakh ransom

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 02: Former Karnataka minister Varthur Prakash was allegedly abducted by eight people on November 27 but released the next day, police sources said on Tuesday.

    According to them, Prakash was released near Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru on November 28. He claims that kidnappers extorted Rs 48 lakhs before releasing him after his (Prakash's) driver escaped from the kidnappers.

    Ex-Karnataka minister Varthur Prakash
    Ex-Karnataka minister Varthur Prakash

    "Prakash has stated that he was abducted along with his driver by a gang of eight people when he had gone to his farmhouse in the Kolar Gold Fields," a source said, adding the former minister was allegedly driven to a secluded place and tortured.

    Prakash lodged a complaint with the Bellandur police station after returning home, police sources said.

    When reporters sought to know about the incident, Prakash said, "I will let you know."

    Prakash had twice won as Independent MLA from Kolar constituency and was a minister in the BJP government in Karnataka from 2012 to 2013. He had founded his own political party -- Namma Congress -- in 2017 but he lost the 2018 assembly election to K Srinivasa Gowda from Kolar.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X