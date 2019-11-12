  • search
    Direct link to download KSP Civil Police Hall Ticket 2019: Important notice

    Bengaluru, Nov 12: The KSP Civil Police Hall Ticket 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam will be held on November 17, 2019. "Written Examination Call letter has been uploaded for POST OF CIVIL POLICE CONSTABLE ( MEN & WOMEN) - 2019, Download (from My Application) and attend the Written Examination as per the schedule mentioned in Call Letter," the official statement read. The hall ticket is available on ksp.gov.in.

    Direct link to download KSP Civil Police Hall Ticket 2019: http://app.cpcnhk19.ksp-online.in/Login.aspx

    How to download KSP Civil Police Hall Ticket 2019:

    • Go to ksp.gov.in
    • Click on Current Recruitment link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View hall ticket
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 8:06 [IST]
