    New Delhi, Jan 19: The Karnataka PGCET Round 1 allotment result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to check Karnataka PGCET Round 1 allotment result

    The Karnataka Examinations Authority has allotted the seats to the shortlisted PGCET students on the basis of the ranks obtained in the PGCET options that were entered during the online Rond 1 counselling. It was also allotted on the basis of the availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses.

    The option entry window for the students to choose their colleges will be opened between January 21 and January 23. Students will have to login at the website and then enter the PGCET numbers, save it and then submit it. The students can report at the allotted colleges by February 2 2022 for admission to PGCET seats. The Karnataka PGCET Round 1 allotment result is available on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

    Direct link to check Karnataka PGCET Round 1 allotment result: http://keauglb.centralindia.cloudapp.azure.com:84/results_pgcetr2021pdnew_r1/main/results.php

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:52 [IST]
