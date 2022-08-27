Despite HC nod, Karnataka govt yet to decide on Ganesh festival at Idgah Maidan

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Date, time, where and when to watch it LIVE and more

Bengaluru

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Aug 27: The BJP government in Karnataka has not decided on allowing the Ganesha festival at the Idgah ground in Chamrajpet despite getting a nod from the Karnataka High Court

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Saturday that the government is yet to take a final call on the issue and the government may decide on it probably on August 30.

Ashoka with Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan conducted a spot inspection at the dispute site and spoke with locals along with groups over organising the festival.

The minister have been asked by people to conduct the festival by the state government itself.

"We have not decided yet...We have given two more days time to see if any other group will come forward, because the High Court has asked to verify all applications. Also, the Waqf board and others are going for an appeal probably on Monday according to my information. The government has already filed a caveat before the Supreme Court," PTI quoted Ashoka as saying.

Speaking to reporters here, he said groups that want to celebrate the Ganesha festival in survey number 40 of Chamrajpet (Idgah ground) are of the only demand that the festival should be celebrated there, and are okay with the government itself organising it.

A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Friday had modified an interim order of a single judge bench on the Chamrajpet Idgah playground dispute, saying religious and cultural activities can be allowed by the government there, but for a limited period from August 31.

Earlier, the court on Thursday had ordered that the two-acre land should be used only as a playground and Muslims should be allowed to pray there on only two festivals -- Bakrid and Ramzan -- till the case was disposed of. Indicating that the government is likely to prescribe specifications with respect to pandals and arrangements in terms of decoration, music among others, if the festival is allowed in the ground, Ashoka said, the main intention is to have a peaceful festival.

He said that consensus also needs to be evolved on the duration of the celebration. In response to a question, the Minister also said that the orders allowing namaz to be offered on the Idgah ground twice a year will continue to be followed.

For the first time since the independence, the national flag was hoisted at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajet, whose ownership had run into controversy, on August 15.

Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 23:00 [IST]