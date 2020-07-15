Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana test positive for COVID-19

YouTube
    Bengaluru, July 15: Dhruva Sarja, younger brother of late Chiranjeevi Sarja and his wife Prerana have tested positive for COVID-19. Dhruva confirmed the news on Twitter, saying that both of them have mild symptoms and so chose to get hospitalised.

    Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana

    "My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe," he tweeted.

    The actor has requested people, who came in contact with them, to get tested immediately.

    Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away last month after suffering a massive heart attack. He is also is the nephew of Arjun Sarja.

    Mandya MP and popular actress Sumalatha Ambereesh too tested positive, now Dhruva Sarja is the second notable celebrity from Sandalwood to have tested positive for COVID-19.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 17:20 [IST]
