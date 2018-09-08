BIAL to introduce face recognition facility from 2019

Bengaluru, Sep 8: In order to go paperless and contribute towards the greener environment, the Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) has taken a decision to introduce face recognition facility to the passengers starting from 2019. BIAL is the first airport in the country to come up with this technology.

This would mean that the passengers flying from the Bengaluru International airport need not carry a physical copy of their tickets. The airport has made a deal with Lisbon-based biometric solutions service provider, Vision Box, to implement this technology at the airport.

A press release by the airport authority read as follows, "Biometric technology will identify passengers by their face as they move across the airport, avoiding stops and the repeated presentation of boarding passes, passports or other physical identity documents."

Passengers from Jet Airways, Air Asia and SpiceJet will be the first ones to use the technology. The first phase of the implementation of the self-boarding technology will be complete by 2019.

It can be brought to notice that the Indian railways was the first one to implement the paperless technology way back in 2011.

