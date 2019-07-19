Bengaluru to stay without Cauvery water supply on July 21 & 22

Bengaluru

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, July 19: The Cauvery water supply in Bengaluru city is expected to be severely impacted on 21st & 22nd July. The disruption is in the wake of refurbishment being undertaken by the water board.

The disruption is in the wake of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board taking up work on replacement of 220KV metering CT (Current Transformer) & PT (Potential Transformer) for refurbishment of surge protection system.

In view of this, all four stages of Cauvery water supply will be stopped at TK halli, Harohalli and Tataguni stations on the said two days, said a media communication from BWSSB.