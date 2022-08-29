YouTube
    Bengaluru: Sale of meat, slaughter of animals banned on Ganesh Chathurthi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Aug 29: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed a ban on meat and slaughter in Bengaluru on August 31 for Ganesh Chathurthi.

    The ban would be application in all areas within BBMP limits. "Prohibition of animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occasion of "Ganesha Chaturthi" day. On Wednesday, August 31, on the occasion of "Ganesha Chaturthi", Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) has informed that slaughter of animals and sale of meat in all sales stalls under the BBMP is completely banned, read the order issued in Kannada.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A similar order was issued by the BBMP banning the sale of meat and killing of animals on Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

    Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 13:45 [IST]
    X