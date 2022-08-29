India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Date, time, where and when to watch it LIVE and more

Siddaramaiah is chief guest at Indo-China Friendship event? I have declined says former CM

Despite HC nod, Karnataka govt yet to decide on Ganesh festival at Idgah Maidan

Truth will come out after probe: Bommai on seer being charged with sex abuse

Bengaluru: Sale of meat, slaughter of animals banned on Ganesh Chathurthi

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed a ban on meat and slaughter in Bengaluru on August 31 for Ganesh Chathurthi.

The ban would be application in all areas within BBMP limits. "Prohibition of animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occasion of "Ganesha Chaturthi" day. On Wednesday, August 31, on the occasion of "Ganesha Chaturthi", Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) has informed that slaughter of animals and sale of meat in all sales stalls under the BBMP is completely banned, read the order issued in Kannada.

Did not eat meat before temple visit, clarifies Siddaramaiah amid controversy

A similar order was issued by the BBMP banning the sale of meat and killing of animals on Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 13:45 [IST]