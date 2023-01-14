Bengaluru NIA court sentences 4 JMB members to 7-year imprisonment

India Army Day 2023 to celebrated in Bengaluru, first time in history outside of Delhi

Bengaluru, Jan 14: A special NIA court sentenced four members of the proscribed Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to seven-year rigorous imprisonment in three terror-related cases.

The official said the four were convicted under sections 120B, 395, 452, 397, 399, 458, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code, sections 17, 18, 20 & 23 under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the section 25 (1) of Arms Act.

The case was initially registered by Karnataka Police at Soladevanahalli Police Station on July 7, 2019 and re-registered by the NIA on July 29, 2019, the spokesperson said. The accused were Kador Kazi, Mustafizur Rahman, Adil Sheikh and Abdul Karim.

The spokesperson said one of the cases pertained to the seizure of huge quantities of electrical and electronic items, tools, chemical apparatus and containers used for fabrication of bombs and improvised explosive devices, digital cameras and incriminating handwritten documents from a hideout of the JMB in Bengaluru.

Four more cases related to dacoity committed by the three accused in 2018 at different places were re-registered by the NIA on April 1, 2020.

The official said the investigations had established that accused persons had raised funds by committing dacoities at various places in Bengaluru with the intention of furthering the activities of JMB in India and had also collected explosive materials and test fired a rocket launcher for commission of terror acts. The 'proceeds of crime-dacoity' in the form of gold was sold by the accused for raising funds for carrying out terror activities. 11 accused have been arrested and charge-sheeted so far and 3 accused have been convicted in the case earlier.

