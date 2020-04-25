  • search
    Bengaluru cop demands Rs 50 lakh bribe from men carrying liquor, suspended

    Bengaluru, Apr 25: Amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, where more than 700 people have lost their lives, a cop in Karnataka's Bengaluru was suspended after he demanded Rs 50 lakh bribe from two men, who were held for transporting 100 bottles of liquor in the city.

    Liquor
    Representational Image

    According to a report from the Deccan Herald, Electronics City's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vasu was suspended after one of the two men who were arrested, accused Vasu of demanding a bribe to set them free. ACP Vasu was suspended on April 24.

    However, the blame game did not stop here. ACP Vasu has now accused his superior, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), S Murugan, claiming that some of the liquor bottles were to be delivered to CP Murugan.

    Earlier, ACP Vasu followed a car with "GST-emergency" board on it on the suspicion that the board was fake. Regional media claimed that the ACP tailed the Tata Sumo car and stopped it near Bettadasanapura Main Road.

    As the ACP checked the vehicle, he found eight carton boxes with 100 alcohol bottles.

    The ACP then seized the vehicles, along with the liquor bottles and arrested two men who were transporting the alcohol bottles.

