Amid raging weather in Bengaluru, hotel room rates zoom in flood-affected areas

Bengaluru, Sep 07: Amid the heavy rain, flooding and disruption to traffic and power supply, many hotels across Bengaluru received a surge in room demand from residents affected by the floods.

Some of the posh housing colonies were flooded and tractors were pressed into service to rescue residents. Hotel rates have soared and the rooms are now going for Rs 30,000-40,000 a night on an average, double the normal range of Rs 10,000-20,000 across properties, News 18 reported.

Meena Girisaballa, CEO and founder of PurpleFront Technologies said her family spend Rs 42,000 to spend a night at a hotel on Old Airport Road as their luxurious house in Yemalur was flooded, Times of India reported.

The hotels in Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, Old Airport Road and Koramangala were fully booked till Friday. Meanwhile, people were unable to get rooms despite sky-rocketing prices.

Also, the refusal of many hotels to onboard guests with pets has played its part in demand and tariffs spiking.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) President P C Rao said they have identified a few hotels and are ready to provide discounts of up to 50 per cent.

"Not everyone will have relatives in the city to stay with during such a crisis. Hence, as a goodwill gesture, we have identified a few hotels where we will provide a discount of up to 50 per cent," Rao said.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 14:45 [IST]