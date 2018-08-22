  • search

After Couple falls off, 5-year-old kid alone 'rides' bike for 20 secs, escapes unhurt

    Bengaluru, Aug 22: A 5-year-old child had a miraculous escape after an accident on which he and his family were travelling collided with another bike on a busy Bengaluru road. A video of the incident has gone viral on the social media. The accident happened in Arishinakunte, Bengaluru on August 19. Motorists rushed to help the child, who, miraculously, was not injured.

    After Couple falls off, 5-year-old kid alone rides bike for 20 secs, escapes unhurt

    The video clip shows a couple riding a bike with their child seated in front. The speeding motorcycle hits another two-wheeler and due to the impact, the couple fell off the vehicle while the child remains seated. The bike miraculously continued to run on the road without getting imbalanced or hitting another vehicle.

    After covering some distance, the motorcycle eventually fell along the bushes on the roadside and the child was thrown off on to the grass. Upon seeing the infant, onlookers rushed to him.

    According to reports, the child escaped with minor bruises while his parents sustained injuries in the mishap.

    An ambulance was called and traffic police alerted about the incident. The woman, who identified herself as a 30-year-old resident of Begur, near Kunigal, Tumakuru district, and the child were rushed to Nelamangala Government Hospital. She left the hospital after being treated for bruises on her forehead.

    Nelamangala traffic police said they have registered a case (of rash and negligent riding and hit-and-run) against the biker, who went missing after the incident.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 14:31 [IST]
