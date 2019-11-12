  • search
    2020 list of holidays in Karnataka

    Bengaluru, Nov 12: Karnataka was originally known as the state of Mysore, but, underwent a change in its name in 1973. The capital is Bengaluru, which is home to many international companies. The Karnataka government observe about 22 public holidays each year. Many private companies will observe the major holidays and a selection of the other holidays, to give employees a total of about 13 holidays.

    Kannada is the popular local language that is spoken in the state. Bangalore, Mysore, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Belgaum are major cities of Karnataka.

    The state attracts people across the country powered by the best weather conditions and employment opportunities. People can enjoy their leisure time during holidays. The list includes all nations, regional, public, and bank holidays in 2020 in Karnataka. The 2020 list of holidays in Karnataka offers an insight into days which could be used to plan your holidays as well as schedule your business activities and operations.

    Day Date Holiday Name Type Comments
    Wednesday Jan 15 Sankranti Regional Holiday Several states
    Sunday Jan 26 Republic Day Public Holiday
    Friday Feb 21 Maha Shivratri Regional Holiday Most states
    Wednesday Apr 01 Bank Holiday Not A Public Holiday Banks only. Annual accounts closing
    Monday Apr 06 Mahavir Jayanti Regional Holiday
    Friday Apr 10 Good Friday Regional Holiday Friday before Easter Sunday
    Saturday Apr 25 Basava Jayanthi Regional Holiday Karnataka
    Friday May 01 Labour Day Regional Holiday Many states
    Sunday May 24 Khutub-E-Ramzan Regional Holiday Most states
    Friday Jul 31 Bakrid Regional Holiday Many states
    Saturday Aug 15 Independence Day Public Holiday
    Saturday Aug 22 Ganesh Chaturthi Regional Holiday Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata
    Saturday Aug 29 Last Day of Moharam Regional Holiday Many states
    Tuesday Sep 15 Mahalaya Regional Holiday Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal only.
    Friday Oct 02 Mahatma Gandhi Birthday Public Holiday Gandhi Jayanti
    Sunday Oct 25 Ayudha Puja Regional Holiday Several states
    Sunday Oct 25 Vijayadashami Regional Holiday Vijaya Dashami
    Saturday Oct 31 Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti Regional Holiday Several states
    Sunday Nov 01 Kannada Rajyothsava Regional Holiday Karnataka only
    Tuesday Nov 03 Kanakadasa Jayanthi Regional Holiday Karnataka only
    Saturday Nov 14 Narak Chaturdashi Regional Holiday Karnataka
    Saturday Nov 14 Balipadyami Regional Holiday Karnataka
    Friday Dec 25 Christmas Day Regional Holiday Observed in all states

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 14:05 [IST]
