2020 list of holidays in Karnataka
Bengaluru, Nov 12: Karnataka was originally known as the state of Mysore, but, underwent a change in its name in 1973. The capital is Bengaluru, which is home to many international companies. The Karnataka government observe about 22 public holidays each year. Many private companies will observe the major holidays and a selection of the other holidays, to give employees a total of about 13 holidays.
Kannada is the popular local language that is spoken in the state. Bangalore, Mysore, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Belgaum are major cities of Karnataka.
The state attracts people across the country powered by the best weather conditions and employment opportunities. People can enjoy their leisure time during holidays. The list includes all nations, regional, public, and bank holidays in 2020 in Karnataka. The 2020 list of holidays in Karnataka offers an insight into days which could be used to plan your holidays as well as schedule your business activities and operations.
|Day
|Date
|Holiday Name
|Type
|Comments
|Wednesday
|Jan 15
|Sankranti
|Regional Holiday
|Several states
|Sunday
|Jan 26
|Republic Day
|Public Holiday
|Friday
|Feb 21
|Maha Shivratri
|Regional Holiday
|Most states
|Wednesday
|Apr 01
|Bank Holiday
|Not A Public Holiday
|Banks only. Annual accounts closing
|Monday
|Apr 06
|Mahavir Jayanti
|Regional Holiday
|Friday
|Apr 10
|Good Friday
|Regional Holiday
|Friday before Easter Sunday
|Saturday
|Apr 25
|Basava Jayanthi
|Regional Holiday
|Karnataka
|Friday
|May 01
|Labour Day
|Regional Holiday
|Many states
|Sunday
|May 24
|Khutub-E-Ramzan
|Regional Holiday
|Most states
|Friday
|Jul 31
|Bakrid
|Regional Holiday
|Many states
|Saturday
|Aug 15
|Independence Day
|Public Holiday
|Saturday
|Aug 22
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|Regional Holiday
|Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata
|Saturday
|Aug 29
|Last Day of Moharam
|Regional Holiday
|Many states
|Tuesday
|Sep 15
|Mahalaya
|Regional Holiday
|Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal only.
|Friday
|Oct 02
|Mahatma Gandhi Birthday
|Public Holiday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|Sunday
|Oct 25
|Ayudha Puja
|Regional Holiday
|Several states
|Sunday
|Oct 25
|Vijayadashami
|Regional Holiday
|Vijaya Dashami
|Saturday
|Oct 31
|Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti
|Regional Holiday
|Several states
|Sunday
|Nov 01
|Kannada Rajyothsava
|Regional Holiday
|Karnataka only
|Tuesday
|Nov 03
|Kanakadasa Jayanthi
|Regional Holiday
|Karnataka only
|Saturday
|Nov 14
|Narak Chaturdashi
|Regional Holiday
|Karnataka
|Saturday
|Nov 14
|Balipadyami
|Regional Holiday
|Karnataka
|Friday
|Dec 25
|Christmas Day
|Regional Holiday
|Observed in all states