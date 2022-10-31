Karnataka polls: AAP to field candidates in all 224 seats

12-year-old accidentally dies rehearsing Bhagat Singh's execution scene

Bengaluru

pti-PTI

Chitradurga, Oct 31: A boy who was rehearsing the execution of Bhagat Singh for his school event at home has died accidentally, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night where the 12-year old Sanjay Gowda lost his life.

The boy, a seventh standard student of SLV School, was assigned to play the lead role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

While rehearsing for the play at home when elder members were not present, the boy accidentally died, police said.