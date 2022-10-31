Keep youself updated with latestBengaluru News
12-year-old accidentally dies rehearsing Bhagat Singh's execution scene
Bengaluru
Chitradurga, Oct 31: A boy who was rehearsing the execution of Bhagat Singh for his school event at home has died accidentally, police said.
According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night where the 12-year old Sanjay Gowda lost his life.
The boy, a seventh standard student of SLV School, was assigned to play the lead role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
UP: Man films wife committing suicide, does nothing to stop her
While rehearsing for the play at home when elder members were not present, the boy accidentally died, police said.
Comments