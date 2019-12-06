  • search
    Fire erupts at Parbhani railway station, no casualties

    By PTI
    Aurangabad, Dec 06: A fire erupted in one of the cabins at Parbhani railway station in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district and no casualties were reported in the incident, a railway official said on Friday.

    The incident occurred at around 4.40 pm on Thursday when a fire erupted inside health inspector's room on Parbhani railway station premises, the official said.

    Railway personnel tried to control the blaze using fire extinguishers, but it took the fire brigade 25 minutes to put out the flames, Rajesh Shinde PRO of south central railway said.

    There were no casualties in the incident and investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the fire, Shinde added.

    In March this year in another massive fire incident six luxury cars were gutted. The fire broke out at a car service centre near Mahalakshmi Railway Station.

    Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
