New Delhi, Oct 26 : The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the spike in India's exports of musical instruments.

India's exports of musical instruments rose to more than 3.5 times in April-September 2022, as compared to the same period in 2013.

Sharing a tweet by Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, the Prime Minister tweeted,"This is encouraging. With Indian music gaining popularity worldwide, there is a great opportunity to further grow in this sector."