New Delhi, Oct 26: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the spike in India's exports of musical instruments.
PM Modi praises spike in India's exports of musical instruments
India's exports of musical instruments rose to more than 3.5 times in April-September 2022, as compared to the same period in 2013.
Sharing a tweet by Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, the Prime Minister tweeted,"This is encouraging. With Indian music gaining popularity worldwide, there is a great opportunity to further grow in this sector."