Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad a day after SC verdict on Gujarat 2002 riots

Reports say that a first information report was filed against several persons, including Setalvad on Saturday. Her lawyer Vijay Hiremath alleged that the ATA assaulted her. We were not informed. They barged into her house and took her. He also said that the police were applying charges under Section 468 (forgery and cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged), 194 (Giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence.), 211 (False charge of offence made with intent to injure), 218 (Public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It comes a day after a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, upheld the Special Investigation Team or SIT's 2012 clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots case, and said that Setalvad, co-petitioner in the case, exploited the emotions of Zakia Jafri.

"All those involved in such abuse of process need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law," the judges said, adding that the appeal was filed under "dictation of someone.""Antecedents of Teesta Setalvad need to be reckoned with and also because she has been vindictively persecuting this lis [dispute] for her ulterior design by exploiting the emotions and sentiments of Zakia Jafri, the real victim of the circumstances," the apex court said in its order.

The case pertains to what came to be known as Gulbarg Society incident, in which 68 people, including former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, were killed in the riots triggered by the burning of a train coach in which 59 pilgrims perished in February 2002. A decade later, the SIT report, exonerated Narendra Modi, citing "no prosecutable evidence" in the Gulbarg Society case, ANI reported.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Setalvad after the Supreme Court dismissed the plea challenging chean chit to the Prime Minister.

"I have read the judgement very carefully. The judgement clearly mentions the name of Teesta Setalvad. The NGO that was run being run by her - I don't remember the name of the NGO- had given baseless information about the riots to the police," Amit Shah, in an exclusive interview, told ANI.