Viral video: When a tanker got swept away by an overflowing stream!

Amaravati

Amaravati, Oct 13: Videos of light vehicles getting washed away due to heavy downpours is a common sight in monsoon season. However, a recent video that shows a tanker getting swept away while crossing an overflowing stream is taking everyone by surprise.

The incident is known to have occured in Anantpur district in Andhra on Wednesday.

In the viral clip, the tanker is seen trying to cross the stream on Tadipatri Anantapur Highway when the vehicle suddenly collapsed and is washed away in the Maruva canal.

A lorry #WashedAway today during crossing the #overflowing stream, flowing over the road near Bukkarayasamudram in #Anantapur, floods in city as #HeavyRains rains lashed in dist. Traffic has been completely stopped on this route.#AnantapurFloods #floods #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/KofwQfOfs8 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) October 13, 2022

However, the reports in the local media claimed that the driver was rescued and the traffic has been stopped to avoid such incidents.

More than half of Anantpur city has been badly hit by the the incessant rains in the last few days, resulting in flooding and overflowing of canals.

The video clips on social media shows the devastation caused by the overflowing rivers, which has forced 100s of people to evacuate their homes.

#FlashFloods- Visuals from Anantapur, AP where a tanker veered off a flooded road & plunged into a canal. No casualties reported



CM Jagan orders

-Rs 2000 assistance to the affected families. Nearly 500 households in distress. Low-lying area occupants moved to relief camps pic.twitter.com/yKfT7D3V8p — Swastika Das (@swastikadas95) October 13, 2022

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are carrying out rescue and relief operations and the affected people have been shifted to temporary relief camps.

Yuvajana colony, Rajaka Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Rangaswamy Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Chandrababu Nagar and other colonies were among those affected, according to a report in The News Minute.