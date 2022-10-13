YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Viral video: When a tanker got swept away by an overflowing stream!

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amaravati, Oct 13: Videos of light vehicles getting washed away due to heavy downpours is a common sight in monsoon season. However, a recent video that shows a tanker getting swept away while crossing an overflowing stream is taking everyone by surprise.

    The incident is known to have occured in Anantpur district in Andhra on Wednesday.

    Viral video: When a tanker got swept away by an overflowing stream!
    Screen grab from twitter video.(@jsuryareddy)

    In the viral clip, the tanker is seen trying to cross the stream on Tadipatri Anantapur Highway when the vehicle suddenly collapsed and is washed away in the Maruva canal.

    However, the reports in the local media claimed that the driver was rescued and the traffic has been stopped to avoid such incidents.

    Video of students wielding machetes goes viralVideo of students wielding machetes goes viral

    More than half of Anantpur city has been badly hit by the the incessant rains in the last few days, resulting in flooding and overflowing of canals.

    The video clips on social media shows the devastation caused by the overflowing rivers, which has forced 100s of people to evacuate their homes.

    The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are carrying out rescue and relief operations and the affected people have been shifted to temporary relief camps.

    Yuvajana colony, Rajaka Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Rangaswamy Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Chandrababu Nagar and other colonies were among those affected, according to a report in The News Minute.

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news heavy rains

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X